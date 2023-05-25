CCTV released after delivery driver left with broken jaw following altercation in Northampton

Police have issued CCTV images and a re-appeal after a delivery driver was left with a broken jaw following an altercation in Northampton.

The incident happened around 4pm on Wednesday, May 3, when a delivery driver was in Whitworth Road, Abington.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He saw a man and a woman handling a package he was attempting to deliver.

Police believe these two people could help with their investigation.

“When he approached the pair, the woman handed back the package before the man punched the driver in the face without warning, causing facial fractures which required surgery.

“The man and woman then walked off up Whitworth Road, towards Perry Street.”

Earlier this month, the force issued an appeal for witnesses, especially to find the second delivery driver who stopped to help the injured man. Now they have CCTV images of two people they believe could assist with their investigation.