Drivers seen filming six-vehicle collision on A45 in Northampton to be prosecuted, police say

Drivers who chose to film or take photos of a six vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton will be prosecuted, police say.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A45 between Brackmills and the Barnes Meadow roundabout on Tuesday (May 16) at around 4.55pm.

Six vehicles were involved and one man was cut from his vehicle “as a precaution” and taken to Northampton General Hospital with injuries that were not serious or life-threatening, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Two lanes were closed for around two-and-a-half hours, causing long delays for commuters, some of whom filmed or took photos of the scene, while driving.

Officers at the scene spotted that this had happened and have now said those who were using their phones while driving will be prosecuted.

Northants Roads Policing Team tweeted: “Our training team dealt with a six vehicle RTC on the A45 #Northampton.

“The drivers who filmed the scene on their phones while driving past, will be receiving Notice of Intended Prosecutions through the post!

“Is it worth risking your licence?”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Holding or using a phone while you’re at the wheel is illegal and dangerous. It’s one of the Fatal Five – the main contributory factors linked to death or serious injury collisions on the roads – alongside careless driving, excessive speed, not wearing a seat belt, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Choosing to film or take photos of a collision while driving or riding past is disrespectful to those involved and disappointing.

"Northamptonshire Police takes road safety very seriously and we will always seek to take enforcement action against anyone who has selfishly risked their safety and that of others to do this.”

The incident happened during Global Road Safety Week, which the police force is supporting by launching a campaign with the aim to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on the county’s roads.

Running until Sunday (May 22), the campaign focuses on challenging and changing the behaviour of those who put their own safety, and that of other road users at risk, with emphasis on the fatal five offences – including using mobile phones while driving.