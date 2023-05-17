News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters

Man cut from car after six-vehicle collision during rush hour on A45 in Northampton

The man was taken to hospital with injuries that were not serious or life-threatening

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th May 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:24 BST

A man was cut from his car after a six-vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton during rush hour.

The incident happened on the A45 eastbound carriageway at around 4.55pm on Tuesday (May 16) between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Six vehicles were involved. They were: a Ford Kuga, a Toyota Corolla, a Volvo V40, a Citroen Dispatch, a Nissan Primastar and a Rover 25.

There were long rush hour delays on the A45 in Northampton.There were long rush hour delays on the A45 in Northampton.
There were long rush hour delays on the A45 in Northampton.
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Fire and ambulance also in attendance, one man was cut from his vehicle as a precaution and was taken to Northampton General Hospital with injuries that were not serious or life-threatening.”

The incident caused long delays for commuters as two lanes were closed for around two-and-a-half hours. The road fully re-opened around 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokeswoman added that an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on via 101, quoting incident number: 23*297737.

Related topics:NorthamptonA45FireNorthamptonshire Police