Man cut from car after six-vehicle collision during rush hour on A45 in Northampton

A man was cut from his car after a six-vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton during rush hour.

The incident happened on the A45 eastbound carriageway at around 4.55pm on Tuesday (May 16) between Brackmills and Barnes Meadow roundabout.

Six vehicles were involved. They were: a Ford Kuga, a Toyota Corolla, a Volvo V40, a Citroen Dispatch, a Nissan Primastar and a Rover 25.

There were long rush hour delays on the A45 in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Fire and ambulance also in attendance, one man was cut from his vehicle as a precaution and was taken to Northampton General Hospital with injuries that were not serious or life-threatening.”

The incident caused long delays for commuters as two lanes were closed for around two-and-a-half hours. The road fully re-opened around 8pm.

The spokeswoman added that an investigation into the circumstances is underway.