Driver leaves scene after smashing into shop front in Northampton closing main road for hours

A driver left the scene of a collision whereby a car was crashed into the front of a shop in Northampton, which led to a main road closure.

The incident happened in Harborough Road – Kingsthorpe Front – at around 4.30am on Saturday (November 30).

Police say a blue Mercedes C220 was driven into a shop – Nasz Sklep, which is next to KFC.

A police spokeswoman also confirmed that the driver left the scene. Police say enquiries are now underway to identify the driver.

A driver smashed into a shop in Northampton before leaving the scene. Photo: Pete Jones

Harborough Road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. The road reopened at around 9am.

Damage was caused to the shutters at the shop. Police also confirmed no injuries were caused by the collision.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000712119.