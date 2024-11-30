Harborough Road closed in both directions as emergency services deal with collision

Carly Odell
Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Nov 2024, 07:30 BST

A main road in Northampton is closed in both directions as emergency services deal with a collision.

The A508 Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe front is currently closed in both directions between Boughton Green Road and Norton Road.

Northamptonshire Police posted on social media about the closure at around 6.30am today (Saturday November 30).

Other emergency services are also on scene responding to the incident.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.

More to follow.

