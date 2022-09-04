News you can trust since 1931
Motorcyclist dies in fatal road traffic collision with ambulance in Northamptonshire

Police have confirmed that a 37-year-old Northampton man died at the scene

By Megan Hillery
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 3:12 pm
Updated Sunday, 4th September 2022, 3:14 pm
A 37-year-old Northampton man has died following a collision last night.
A 37-year-old man has died, following a fatal road traffic collision in Northamptonshire.

The collision took place on Saturday, September 3 at around 6pm when a motorbike and an ambulance crashed on the A428 near Althorp.

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that a 37-year-old man from Northampton died at the scene.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 380 3/9.

