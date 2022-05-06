Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a 16-year-old boy in Northampton have issued images of a bobble-hatted man riding a scooter they want to identify.

Officers say the teenager was followed to a bus stop at the junction of Eastern Avenue North and Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, where he was inappropriately touched by an unknown male at around 12.30pm on Saturday, April 2.

The victim managed to attract the attention of passers-by and the offender then made off, police say.

Detectives investigating a sex assault on a teenage boy want to identify this man. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson added: “Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Descriptions of a suspect which were issued previously by police said the attacker “appeared to have a few front teeth missing” and wore a zip-up jacket which was white at the back and black at the front with a hood that was possibly grey in colour.

He also wore light grey tracksuit bottoms with bright white Sondico trainers that had two black lines down the side and a black part on the heel with white writing on.

He rode a black scooter with blue wires coming out of the front.