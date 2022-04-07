16-year-old boy sexually assaulted at bus stop in Northampton

A 16-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in Northampton.

The incident happened in Eastern Avenue North, Kingsthorpe at the junction with Newnham Road on Saturday (April 2) at about 12.30pm.

The boy managed to attract the attention of passers-by and the offender then made off, police say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Now officers are looking to track the man down. They describe him as “as a white man, aged 40-50, about 5ft 10in, of a slim build, with a short grey beard”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “He appeared to have a few front teeth missing and wore a zip up jacket which was white at the back and black at the front with a hood that was possibly grey in colour.

“He also wore light grey tracksuit bottoms with bright white Sondico trainers that had two black lines down the side and a black part on the heel with white writing on.

“He rode a black scooter with blue wires coming out of the front.”