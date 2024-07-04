Detectives, armed officers, search dogs and more to descend on Silverstone for Grand Prix weekend
The Formula 1 British Grand Prix will be held in the county this weekend, with the event starting today, but the main race taking place on Sunday (July 7).
Around 480,000 people are expected to attend, so Northamptonshire Police have a huge operation set up for the weekend.
The force says months of preparation and planning have taken place to “ensure everyone has a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience during their visit to the county”.
Uniformed officers, plain-clothed detectives and Special Constables will be patrolling the circuit, the campsites, and the surrounding road network, along with specialist resources including overt armed officers, search teams, disruption officers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) units.
This year’s policing operation will be led again by event commander for Northamptonshire Police, Detective Chief Superintendent Rich Tompkins.
He said: “People have already begun arriving and setting up for this year’s British Grand Prix and we are ready to ensure everyone has an enjoyable, safe, and crime-free experience both at Silverstone and while visiting our county.
“This is a major police operation involving uniformed officers, police staff, specials, and volunteers, we will also have detectives, armed officers, and specialist search dogs and their handlers, patrolling the circuit, the campsites and local area throughout the event.
“With at least 480,000 people expected to attend this year’s event, the security measures that are in place are as stringent as ever. Our priority is to keep the public safe and arrest those who attend the event with the intention of committing crime.”
He warned visitors thinking of bringing flares, smoke bombs or pyrotechnics to Silverstone that these items would be confiscated and anyone doing so would be refused entry.
A 2.3-mile flying restriction cordon is in place around the circuit’s heliport including many of the campsites, which means drones are strictly prohibited, he added.
DCS Tompkins is also encouraging those attending to report anything suspicious to police or the Silverstone security team.
He said: “With a record-breaking crowd expected over the four days, we would advise against anyone turning up without a ticket, and I would also ask Formula 1 fans to be aware of people selling counterfeit tickets.
“We would also ask people to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. We would also recommend they look at the crime prevention and safety advice on our website and do all they can to prepare for their visit.
“The most important thing is that if you spot something which does not feel right, trust your gut instinct, and report it to us, or a member of the Silverstone team, straightaway. We would rather it be nothing than you have not told us at all.”
If you see anything suspicious at the circuit during the British Grand Prix, report it to a member of Silverstone staff, a nearby police officer or alternatively call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.
This year’s event will also see concerts from Stormzy and Kings of Leon, comedy from Al Murray and the England-Switzerland Euro clash on giant screens within the circuit and campsites.