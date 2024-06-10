Live facial recognition to be used for second year running at Silverstone for British Grand Prix

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A technology used by police that scans racegoers’ faces will be used for a second consecutive year at the British Grand Prix.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed it will be using live facial recognition (LFR) technology during the F1 weekend at Silverstone, between July 4 and July 7.

The technology works by scanning faces with a camera to match biometrics against those held on a watchlist, a list generated by the police and focusing on those who pose the greatest risk of danger to the wider public.

Locations where LFR is in operation will be marked by signage, which will include a QR code to scan for anyone who would like more information about the technology and officers will be handing out information leaflets.

Policing preparations for the British Grand Prix are underway, as the countdown begins.

Detective Chief Supt Tompkins, event commander, said: “It really is a year in the planning for both police and our partners - as soon as the chequered flag comes down on the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, we start preparing for next year’s event.

“Each year throws up its own challenges so we can never afford to become complacent, we take a “no stone unturned” approach.

“Extra resources will be in place over the four days, made up of uniformed and plain-clothed officers, PCSOs, police staff, police dogs, specials, specialist vehicles and volunteers as well as policing colleagues from neighbouring forces.

“We are working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies to ensure that anyone looking to commit a crime, either at the Silverstone venue or in the surrounding area, fails.”

Police have advised against anyone turning up without a ticket and urged F1 fans to be aware of people selling counterfeit tickets, particularly on social media.

Detective Chief Supt Tompkins added: “Finally, within the region of 480,000 extra pairs of eyes at the venue over the four days, we would like help from the public to ensure that everyone attending the event leaves the venue having had a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience.

“We’d like everyone to be extra vigilant and to contact us if they see anyone or anything which looks out of place or suspicious. We would rather receive a well-meaning report that turns out to be nothing as opposed to not being told at all.”