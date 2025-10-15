‘Criminals are not welcome in Northampton town centre’: Businesses praise police crackdown

Business leaders have praised police for helping to reduce retail crime and anti-social behaviour in Northampton town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run by the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), Operation Workforce carried out repeated cycles of targeted partnership work to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB), retail crime, drugs and serious violence in and around the Market Square area.

The campaign came after concerns were raised by retailers after a spike in crime in the town centre. One of the most horrific incidents was highlighted by the Chronicle & Echo after a gang of teenagers wearing balaclavas targeted one shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the focus on retail crime, NPT Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons ran business engagement sessions in partnership with Northampton Business Improvement District (BID) and West Northamptonshire Council’s Community Safety Partnership Team, to keep retailers up to date with the operation’s progress. This included sharing results such as a decrease in the number of reported shop thefts and anti-social behaviour incidents.

Police on patrol in Northampton town centre

Inspector Davis-Lyons said: “My team have worked hard throughout Operation Workforce to bring about lasting change and drive down the crimes we know most effect those who work, shop and live in the town centre.

“We’ve increased our use of preventative measures such as community protection notices and warnings, to allow us to take appropriate and escalating action against those causing problems. We have also maintained visible foot patrols to deter and reassure which we know the public want to see.

“Seeing that pay off both in terms of a drop in offending and in positive feedback from people is great and so rewarding for us all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Heart of Northampton business group said: “In recent months there has been a marked improvement in our dealings with the Neighbourhood Police officers in Northampton. Of course, businesses in the town centre want things to improve faster, but we understand and appreciate all the work going into making the town a better place for everyone to visit, shop, work and live.”

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) agreed and said: “Our businesses want to operate in a safe and secure environment where retail crime is seen to be punished. We all want Northampton to be a pleasant and enjoyable environment for those working and shopping in the town, while being somewhere that criminals know they are not welcome.

“The recent work carried by Northamptonshire Police, with notable results throughout Operation Workforce, has had a hugely positive impact and we look forward to seeing this level of commitment to tackling retail crime and anti-social behaviour continue for many years to come.”