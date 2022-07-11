Chantelle Stewart, 18, admitted causing a nuisance to the public by refusing to come down off the top of Mayorhold car park in Northampton May 29

Magistrates ordered a Northampton teenager to get help quitting booze or face jail following a catalogue of drink-fuelled assaults and public order offences.

Chantelle Stewart pleaded guilty to carrying a razor blade following her latest arrest on June 25.

Among the 18-year-old’s other recent offences was causing a nuisance to the public by refusing to come down off the top of Mayorhold car park in the town centre on May 29.

Police were forced to close surrounding roads on safety grounds for a number of hours causing disruption to traffic and buses in the area.

But, according to documents form Northampton Magistrates’ Court, Stewart was already subject to community orders issued in April over a string of incidents including four assaults on police officers and two lots of criminal damage.

Two of the previous convictions related to an incident at Northampton General Hospital when Stewart allegedly smashed a bottle against a public toilet then attacked two male police officers.

Stewart, of Park Lane in the town, also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Swan Street on May 22.

Magistrates sentenced her to 16 weeks suspended for a year for carrying a blade plus two 14-day sentences for previous offences — also suspended — consecutive to the 16 weeks. Five more two-week sentences were ordered to run concurrently.