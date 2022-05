Two teenagers were arrested over an incident that closed main roads around the Mayorhold car park in Northampton on Sunday (May 29).

Police were called at around 6am following reports of concerns for the welfare of two members of the public.

Two women, one aged 17 and an 18-year-old, were later arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance and roads re-opened shortly after 9am.

