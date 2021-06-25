Court hearing of man charged with killing pregnant Northampton mother-of-four in collision pushed back to later this year
The defendant was due to appear in court next month but the hearing has been moved back
A court hearing for a man charged with killing a pregnant mother-of-four in a collision in Northampton has been delayed until later in the year, Northamptonshire Police stated on Friday (June 25).
Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, 39, went out for a walk with her boyfriend and her daughter on the afternoon of May 29 when she was involved in a collision at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket. She was six months pregnant.
She was taken to University Hospital in Coventry but attempts to save her and her unborn child were unsuccessful. She left behind four children aged 21, 14, eight and one.
James Craigie, 30, from Stoke Bruerne, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and child destruction. He was released on conditional bail to appear before Northampton Crown Court on July 14, 2021.
However, a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said, in a statement, that the hearing had been put back to a date yet to be confirmed later in the year, at which point the court proceedings will continue.
A crowdfunder was launched by friends of Dulce's family to raise money for the funeral costs and to provide for her family. It has, so far, raised £2,582 of its £10,000 goal. You can make a donation by visiting the 'Support Dulce Pereira's family' GoFundMe page.Officers are still appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch and want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage taken prior to, during or after the collision, which took place at 2pm on May 29.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, regarding incident 283 of May 29, 2021.