Fundraiser launched to pay funeral costs of pregnant mother of four killed in Northampton

A screenshot of the page. The Chronicle & Echo spoke to the page's founder.

A crowdfunder has been launched to pay the funeral costs of a pregnant mother of four who was killed in Northampton last weekend.

Pedestrian Dulce Lina Mendes Pereira, 39, was involved in a collision with a car on Saturday at about 2pm at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket. She was six months pregnant.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been launched with an aim to pay the Northampton woman's funeral costs and provide for her family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The page, which has raised more than £1,000 in less than 24 hours, has been launched by friends of the family.

For more information, visit the crowdfunding page.The page reads: "On May 29, Dulce went out with her boyfriend and her daughter for a simple walk and sadly never returned home to her family.

"Dulce was an amazing mother and she always would sacrifice herself just to put a smile on her beautiful children, they loved her so much."

Last week, police named confirmed James Craigie, 30, from Stoke Bruerne, had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and child destruction.

A police spokesperson said: "James Craigie was released on conditional bail to appear before Northampton Crown Court on Monday, July 14."

Investigating officers continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened at about 2pm on Saturday, May 29, when Dulce, a pedestrian, was in collision with a black Nissan Pathfinder at the junction of Greyfriars and Horsemarket on the A508 in the town centre, the spokesperson said.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to get in touch and want to hear from anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage taken prior to, during or after the collision.