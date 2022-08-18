Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 50 smokers must pay out more than £17,000 for dropping cigarettes in Northampton town centre after a day of court hearings.

Councillors pledged to carry on cracking down on anyone leaving litter on the streets following 47 successful prosecutions at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

All but three of the offenders gave addresses in the town. One was from Daventry and two from Walsall in the West Midlands.

Nearly 50 people were fined for dropping cigarettes in Northampton.

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately, littering of all kinds, including cigarette butts, is one of those sustained issues.

"But we will continue to crack down on offenders and prosecute those individuals who choose to litter our streets and highways.”

This latest batch of cases — all relating to offences in December 2021 and January this year — added to 26 which went through the court at the end of June.

All but one of the 47 were fined £220 after failing to pay a £75 fixed penalty issued by enforcement officers, plus contributions to prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

But the council will not see a penny of the £17,739 from the court cases. That all goes into central Government funds. Those convicted of at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 1 were:

DAVID ANDERSON, aged 50, of Clare Street, Northampton, in the Drapery; fined £220.00, surcharge to fund victim services £34.00, costs £125.00.

MONIKA BALOTA, aged 49, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

STEFANO BIRO, aged 21, of The Vale, Northampton, in Grosvenor Centre; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

SARAH BORNE, aged 33, of Burton Close, Daventry, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

CRETU CAMELIA, aged 33, of Charles Street, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

CHARLAINE CHAMBERS, aged 58, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, in Grosvenor Centre; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

COSTINE CIOBOTAR, aged 41, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, in Robert Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00.

EMMA COOK, aged 44, of Hazel Drive, Northampton, in Market Square; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

JOHNATHON COOPER, aged 37, of Abington Grove, Northampton, in Kettering Road; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

IULIAN CREATA, aged 54, of Louise Road, Northampton, in Wellington Street car park; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

DENIS CROITOR, aged 24, of Poppyfield Court, Northampton, outside the Grosvenor Centre; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

SUNEETA DHARIWAL, aged 39, of Sladewell Court, Northampton, in Mercers Row; fined £146.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

CHRISTINA DOCEA, aged 33, of Pytchley Street, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

POPOA DRAGOS, aged 41, of Glan Y Mor Terrace, Northampton, in St Giles Church; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

LIPCIUC MIHAI FLORIN, aged 28, of Hinton Road, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

MIHAI CORNEL GABER, aged 25, of Semilong Road, Northampton, outside Aldi, Earl Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

NICOLAE GHEORGHE, aged 44, of Charles Street, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

GHEORGHE BOGDAN GHIDOARCA, aged 38, of Freehold Street, Northampton, outside Northampton House, Wellington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

COSTEL GHITA, aged 43, of Wellington Street, Northampton, in Market Square; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

GARY HOBSON, aged 50, of Moor Road, Rushden, in Mercers Row; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

ALFRED IONITA, aged 36, of DERBY ROAD, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

NARCIS REYNALDO ION, aged 22, of Charles Street, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

VOICU IONUT IVANCEA, aged 36, of Cranstoun Street, Northampton, in Grosvenor Centre; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

Paul STEPHEN JAYNES, aged 34, of The Briars, Northampton, in Greyfriars; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

SAMARKE KAYAD, aged 44, of Louise Road, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

KARLI LEWIS, aged 33, of Wildacre Drive, Northampton, in Market Square; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

SOPHIA MacMAHON, aged 20, of St Crispin Drive, Northampton, in Grosvenor Centre; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

BOGDAN MANGU, aged 43, of Raleigh Street, Walsall, in Market Square; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

ELENA MANGULEA, aged 42, of Craven Street, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, Costs £125.00.

ALEXANDRA NICOLESCU, aged 34, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, in the Drapery; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

GABRIEL NISTOR, age not given, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

MARIA PARVU, aged 33, of Albany Road, Northampton, opposite The Black Prince, Abington Square; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

ALICIA PETRACHE, aged 20, of Semilong Road, Northampton, outside Oasis House, Bailiff Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

CRAIG PLATT, aged 38, of Billing Garden Village, Northampton, at The Ridings car park; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

ADRIANNA PUIU, aged 34, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, in Lower Mounts; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

CITUSTEFFAN RUKY, aged 28, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, in Fish Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

ALINA RUS, aged 37, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

LINDA RUTLAND, aged 37, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, in Bradshaw Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

ADRIAN LLITA SANDA, aged 27, of Dunster Street, Northampton; outside the Grosvenor Centre; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

LORRAINE SMITH, aged 59, of Paddockmill Court, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

DECIO SOARES, aged 30, of Milton Street, Northampton, in St Peters Retail Park; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

JONICA STOICA, aged 37, of Moorfield Square, Northampton, outside Metro Bank, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

VIZER TAAH, aged 39, of Grassland Way, Northampton, outside Poundland, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

FLORIN PUAL TRIFAN, aged 41, of Somerset Street, Northampton, outside HSBC, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

MANGU VIJAI, aged 34, of Tasker Street, Walsall, outside Mach Recruitment, St Giles Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

REBECCA WARNER, aged 39, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, in Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

GHEORGHE ZODIERU, aged 50, of Ryland Road, Northampton, outside Sports Direct, Abington Street; fined £220.00, surcharge £34.00; costs £125.00.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.