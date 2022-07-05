Locals land littering fines for dropping cigarettes in Northampton town centre

Council chiefs vowed to continue their bid to clean up Northampton town centre after 26 people — all locals — paid a total of £7,500 for dropping and leaving cigarettes in the street.

The cases heard at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month all involved offences between November 5 and November 26 last year.

A spokesman said: “West Northamptonshire Council takes littering seriously and is working hard to crack down on offenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates fined 26 locals for dropping and leaving cigarettes in Northampton town centre during a three-week spell last November

“Unfortunately, littering of all kinds, including cigarette butts, is one of those sustained issues, but we will continue to prosecute individuals who litter our streets and highways.

“We investigate all reports brought to our attention by both the general public and our team of officers. Where evidence is found, we take swift and appropriate action.”

Fixed penalty notices issued by council enforcement officers for littering start at £75 if paid within 10 days, rising to £125 if not — or more plus prosecution costs and surcharges at court if notices are ignored…

GHEORGHE ADAM, aged 53, of Charles Street, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

LIAN ANTONIE, aged 54, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

IONUT BONCIU, aged 30, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Wood Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

ALEKSANDRS BUTJANKO, aged 52, of Queens Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

ALEXANDRU CAMPENU, aged 30, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in George Row; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

GIANU DANILA, aged 36, of St James Park Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

ANASTASIA DOMTURI, aged 22, of Gold Street, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Gold Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

RADU RADU FANEL, aged 35, of Coppice Drive, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Lady’s Lane; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

JOSEF FRANK, aged 51, of Hedgeway, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Dychurch Lane; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

DEE GIDEON, aged 25, of Towcester Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Dychurch Lane; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

STEPHEN HEADE, aged 62, of dropped and left cigarette in Abington Square; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

PHILOMENA HICKMAN, aged 44, of Archangel Square, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Kettering Road; fined £40.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £75.00.

MIHAI LATCO, aged 45, of Clarke Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

AAZAI LAZAJ, aged 25, of St Michaels Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

NICHOLAS LETTS, aged 53, Dixon Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

LEANNE MANNING, aged 41, of Gloucester Crescent, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in George Row; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

TADAS MARCINKUS, aged 23, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Mercers Row; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

DOMINIC MARCO, aged 51, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

NICOLA MARIAN, age not given, Birchfield Road East, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in George Row; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

EUGEN MARIAN NASTASE, age not given, Turner Street, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

LILIANA NICULAE, age not given; of Bedford Road, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Drapery; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

MARINELA OPREA, aged 35, of Newby Court, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Kettering Road; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

SAMIR STOICA, aged 24, of Poole Street, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Albert Place; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

LEE SINCLAIR, aged 22, of Bradshaw Close, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.

IVARS SJOMKANS, aged 33, of Leyside Court, Northampton, dropped and left cigarette in Abington Street; fined £150.00, surcharge £34.00, costs £125.00.