CCTV released as next step in investigation after teenager stabbed as he went to collect takeaway in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the two people pictured in the CCTV images.

CCTV images have been released by police as officers continue to investigate a stabbing in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday, February 29, when a man in his teens was in Sheep Street, between Bradshaw Street and Greyfriars, to collect a takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say he was approached by a group of males. Two of the group went on to assault him, with the victim taken to hospital with two non-life-threatening stab wounds to his arm and torso.

Northamptonshire Police first launched an appeal for witnesses on March 2. They have now released CCTV images.

Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.