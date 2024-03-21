CCTV released as next step in investigation after teenager stabbed as he went to collect takeaway in Northampton
CCTV images have been released by police as officers continue to investigate a stabbing in Northampton town centre.
The incident happened shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday, February 29, when a man in his teens was in Sheep Street, between Bradshaw Street and Greyfriars, to collect a takeaway.
Police say he was approached by a group of males. Two of the group went on to assault him, with the victim taken to hospital with two non-life-threatening stab wounds to his arm and torso.
Northamptonshire Police first launched an appeal for witnesses on March 2. They have now released CCTV images.
Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000124039.