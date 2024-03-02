Teenager stabbed as he went to collect takeaway in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager was stabbed twice as he went to collect a takeaway in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened on Thursday (February 29) in Sheep Street, between Bradshaw Street and Greyfriars, just before 5.30pm.

The man was stabbed twice and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man in his teens was in Sheep Street, between Bradshaw Street and Greyfriars, to collect a takeaway when he was approached by a group of males.

“Two of the group went on to assault him, with the victim taken to hospital with two non-life-threatening stab wounds to his arm and torso.

“The first suspect is described as a black male of slim build and black medium length curly hair. He wore a silver/grey puffer jacket with black sections around the elbows, black trousers, black and white trainers, and had a balaclava on during part of the incident.

“The second suspect is described as a black male of medium build, who wore a black puffer coat with the hood up, and black trainers.”