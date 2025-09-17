CCTV images released as police appeal again for witnesses after man punched at Northampton skate park

CCTV images have been released of two people police want to speak to, after a man was punched and knocked unconscious at a Northampton skate park.

The incident happened on Saturday September 6 between 7.15pm and 7.40pm, at the skate park in Bedford Road.

Police say a man was punched, resulting in him falling to the floor and becoming unconscious. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

An appeal had already been issued asking for witnesses to come forward, but Northamptonshire Police has now issued CCTV images of people officers would like to speak to.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman previously said: “There were a lot of people at the skate park at the time of the attack and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.”

The people in the images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000526687.

