Man in his 30s taken to hospital after he was knocked unconscious at Northampton skate park

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after he was punched and knocked unconscious at a Northampton skate park.

The incident happened on Saturday September 6 between 7.15pm and 7.40pm, at the skate park in Bedford Road.

Police say a man was punched, resulting in him falling to the floor and becoming unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “There were a lot of people at the skate park at the time of the attack and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000526687 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/ro. Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.