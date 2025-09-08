Man in his 30s taken to hospital after he was knocked unconscious at Northampton skate park

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 8th Sep 2025, 08:51 BST
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after he was punched and knocked unconscious at a Northampton skate park.

The incident happened on Saturday September 6 between 7.15pm and 7.40pm, at the skate park in Bedford Road.

Most Popular

Police say a man was punched, resulting in him falling to the floor and becoming unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “There were a lot of people at the skate park at the time of the attack and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.”

The incident happened at a skate park in Northampton.placeholder image
The incident happened at a skate park in Northampton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000526687 or report online at www.northants.police.uk/ro. Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice