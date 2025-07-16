CCTV images released after number of fly tipping incidents in Northampton

Do you recognise the man in the images?

CCTV images have been released after a number of fly tipping incidents in Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) posted on social media, in a bid to identify the man in the pictures.

The council has asked for help from the public to identify him, in connection with a number of fly tips, which were found in East Street, off Wellingborough Road.

The images where a mattress and furniture can be seen were taken on May 11 and the images containing black bin bags were taken on June 16.

Councillor Laura Couse, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services, previously said: “We’re cracking down on those who commit environmental crimes like this. Fly-tipping not only affects our local environment but also places an unfair burden on taxpayers.”

Email the council, in confidence, on [email protected], if you recognise the man in the images.