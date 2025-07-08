WATCH: CCTV released of multiple people flytipping bedding, toys and more at Northampton hotspot
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has published the images and footage in the hope that members of the public will be able to help identify the litterers.
The flytipping incidents happened in Alcombe Road in The Mounts between March and May this year.
WNC says it is “cracking down” and taking “firm action” against those who fly-tip.
Councillor Laura Couse, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services, said: “We’re cracking down on those who commit environmental crimes like this. Fly-tipping not only affects our local environment but also places an unfair burden on taxpayers.
"We urge anyone who recognises the individuals in the footage or has any information to come forward in confidence. We welcome the support of our residents in tackling these crimes.”
Anyone with information is asked to email the council’s Environmental Crime Team on [email protected].