CCTV image released after e-scooter rider makes inappropriate comment to boy on Northampton canal towpath

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image.

A CCTV image has been released by police after an e-scooter rider made an inappropriate comment to a boy on a Northampton canal towpath.

The incident happened between 3.50pm and 4.20pm on Friday, March 21 on the Grand Union Canal towpath towards Towcester Road, under the train track.

Northamptonshire Police released an appeal for witnesses days after the incident, but have today (Wednesday April 23) released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to.

A police spokeswoman said: “A boy was approached by a man as he walked along the towpath towards Towcester Road, under the train track, who made an inappropriate comment towards him, causing him to be in fear for his safety.”

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries, so he, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000165002.