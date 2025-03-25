E-scooter rider makes boy fear for safety after inappropriate comment on canal towpath in Northampton

An e-scooter rider left a boy fearing for his safety after he made an inappropriate comment on a canal towpath in Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, March 21 between 3.50pm and 4.20pm, on the Grand Union Canal towpath towards Towcester Road, under the train track.

Police say a boy was approached by a man riding a black electric scooter as he walked along the towpath. The man made an inappropriate comment to the boy causing him to be in fear for his safety.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He is described as white and in his early 20s, about 5ft 5in with short dark brown hair and wearing a black puffer jacket with a red hooded top, black jeans or joggers and white and black trainers.

“Detectives investigating this incident believe the towpath would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached by this man in a similar manner or seen a man fitting the above description acting inappropriately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000165002.