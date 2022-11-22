Burglars imprisoned after home invasion left Northampton couple ‘petrified’

Two burglars have been imprisoned after climbing through the window of a Northampton home, leaving the occupants “petrified.”

John Haley, aged 42, of The Briars, and Gavin Burnett, aged 40, of Berrywood Close both appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, November 22 after pleading guilty to burglary and handling stolen goods.

The court heard that Haley and Burnett trespassed on a home belonging to a married couple on September 10.

Alice Aubrey-Fletcher, prosecuting, said the wife was in her bedroom at around 8pm when she heard noises in the house and noticed a flashlight in the hallway.

She initially assumed it was her husband but he later came into her room to say that someone had been in the house and the upstairs window was open.

The police were called and it was discovered that a silver key had been taken from the back door.

Ms Aubrey-Fletcher said that police later closed in on two men travelling in a stolen Audi A3.The two suspects eventually decamped, leaving the car to roll onwards, and police gave chase.

The court heard that Haley was cornered by police in a driveway and Burnett was discovered hiding in the back garden of another property. They were both arrested.

Ms Aubrey-Fletcher said both men were wearing black gloves and Burnett had a torch. The car had false plates and contained two crowbars.

One of the victims said in a statement: “I will never forget the fear I felt. My heart was beating so fast because I was so scared.”

She described how she thinks of the two men every time she walks upstairs and both her and her husband are now increasing security at their home at a great cost to themselves.

Haley has 20 previous convictions for 41 offences with 24 of them being theft-related.

Burnett has 31 previous convictions for 93 offences, including 57 theft related offences. He was still disqualified from driving following an offence of dangerous driving in 2016 when he committed the burglary.

Mizan Abdulrouf, in mitigation, said both defendants were struggling financially at the time.

The court heard that Burnett and his partner had been saving up to get married but they were scammed in a cryptocurrency deal that went wrong and consequently could not make ends meet.

Burnett, reading aloud a letter addressed to the victims, said that he is sorry and “disgusted” with his “unforgivable” actions.

He said: “We are ashamed of ourselves. I hope that us being sent to prison will give you some sense of justice.”

Mr Abdulrouf said both defendants went to the area that day to look for outbuildings when they noticed the victims’ house with a window open, no lights on and no cars in the driveway so they “stupidly” decided to go inside.

The court heard that the defendants ran out when they realised the property was not empty.

Recorder Michael Wheeler, sentencing, said: “You violated somebody’s house. You went intending to take what you could. The occupants were at home although luckily there was no confrontation.”

Haley was sentenced to three years imprisonment and Burnett was sentenced to 32 months.