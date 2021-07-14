Boy, 17, pleads not guilty to murdering Northamptonshire teenager Rayon Pennycook

Date set for two-week trial at Northampton Crown Court in November

By Jack Duggan
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:54 pm

A teenager has today pleaded not guilty at Northampton Crown Court to murdering 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook earlier this year.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied murder at a hearing on Wednesday (July 14) and is set to face a trial lasting two weeks starting on November 15.

Rayon was stabbed in Constable Road, Corby, at about 7pm on May 25, and died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Teenager Rayon Pennycook died after being stabbed earlier this year
Four other teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, were also arrested on suspicion of murder and remain bailed pending further police enquiries.