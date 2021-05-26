Murder detectives make three arrests after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Corby

Officers rushed to reports of a stabbing in Constable Road, Corby, last night

Detectives have arrested three people in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy last night (Tuesday).

Officers answered a 999 call just before 7pm to an address in near Corby town centre, following reports that a teenager had been stabbed.

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, police later confirmed he died at the scene in Constable Road, on the Hazel Leys estate.

Police and paramedics swarmed to Constable Road at around 7pm

Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder investigation and DCI Steve Watkins said last night: "We have tonight arrested three people in connection with this incident.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and enquiries are progressing at pace.

"Detectives investigating the incident are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to make contact by calling 101 and quoting incident number 399."

Locals said that they had seen a huge police presence on the estate from around 7pm.

A 19-year-old man said: “They looked like armed police looking for someone or something.

“It seemed to be mainly around the green in Hogarth Walk.

“There were police and ambulances all over the place. It’s so shocking. You don’t expect this to happen in Corby. It’s been years and years since a teenager was last killed here.”

A police helicopter flew over in the area while roads in around the scene were taped off as forensic investigations began.

One resident of Constable Road said: “We’ve had some issues with kids in gangs hanging around but it’s usually low level stuff. Absolutely nothing like this. It’s just incredibly sad. His poor parents.”