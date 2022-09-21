Boy, 16, stabbed near Northampton College after being chased by two masked males, police say

Detectives believe a 16-year-old who turned up at a Northampton medical centre with stab wounds was attacked after being chased by two masked males.

Northamptonshire Police has appealed for witnesses after launching an investigation into the assault near Northampton College on Wednesday (September 14).

A spokesman for the force revealed the teenager had met a group of friends, walking along a footpath which runs adjacent to Sansom Court and the college, between 2.50pm and 3.10pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old was stabbed in this footpath near Northampton College on Wednesday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesman added: “As the group stood talking, they were approached by two unknown males wearing balaclavas.

“As the boy fled with his friends, he was stabbed in the forearm. He ran to a nearby medical centre to seek assistance.”

The wounded 16-year-old turned up at Weston Favell GP surgery.

Descriptions of the offenders are very limited. One is said to be an Asian male, about 5ft 6in and average build. The second male was 5ft 11in and slim.

The spokesman added: “Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with their ongoing enquiries.“