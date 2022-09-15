16-year-old takes himself to doctors after being stabbed in a Northampton alleyway

A 16-year-old presented himself to a doctors surgery after he was stabbed in a Northampton alleyway.

Police were called to Weston Favell GP surgery on Wednesday (September 14) after a 16-year-old was stabbed in an alleyway near Sansom Court. A large police presence was seen in the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This relates to a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the forearm in an alleyway near Sansom Court in Northampton at about 3.30pm yesterday.

A 16-year-old was stabbed in an alleyway in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He presented himself to Weston Favell GP surgery a short time later and we were then called.

“Enquiries are progressing in regards to this investigation.”