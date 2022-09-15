16-year-old takes himself to doctors after being stabbed in a Northampton alleyway
The teen was stabbed in the forearm
A 16-year-old presented himself to a doctors surgery after he was stabbed in a Northampton alleyway.
Police were called to Weston Favell GP surgery on Wednesday (September 14) after a 16-year-old was stabbed in an alleyway near Sansom Court. A large police presence was seen in the area.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This relates to a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the forearm in an alleyway near Sansom Court in Northampton at about 3.30pm yesterday.
"He presented himself to Weston Favell GP surgery a short time later and we were then called.
“Enquiries are progressing in regards to this investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000536555.