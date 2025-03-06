Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of threatening person with knife as Northampton school speaks out

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of threatening a person with a knife near a Northampton school.

Officers received a report of threats being made with a knife towards a student in the underpass. The victim was uninjured and officers assisted the dispersal of a large group of young people gathered outside the nearby Tesco.

An investigation into the incident was launched and officers conducted high-visibility patrols in the Abbeyfield School area on Wednesday and today (Thursday March 6).

Police were called to an underpass outside Abbeyfield School in Mereway yesterday at around 3.30pm.

This afternoon, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has confirmed a 16-year-old Northampton boy has been arrested on suspicion of threatening a person with a bladed article in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

An Abbeyfield School spokeswoman added: “One of our students was approached in a threatening and aggressive manner by an individual on the underpass after school yesterday. Fortunately, our student did not sustain any injuries and the incident was reported to police immediately. Police and our staff responded swiftly to attend the scene and provide support to our student.

“Our priority is ensuring the safety of all our students and staff. As part of the steps we are taking to reassure students, police will add extra presence after school and during the day. We have updated parents and we will also be reminding all students about what to do and who to speak to if they have any concerns or worries.

“As this is a police matter, we are not in a position to provide further details.”

Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV or dash-cam, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 25000129644.