Here’s why police were called to an incident outside a busy secondary school in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police were called to an underpass outside of Abbeyfield School on Wednesday, March 5 at around 3.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 3.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, March 5, Northamptonshire Police received a report of threats being made with a knife towards a student in an underpass beneath Mereway, outside Abbeyfield School.

“Officers attended and confirmed the welfare of the victim, who was uninjured, before assisting in the dispersal of a large group of young people gathered outside the nearby Tesco.

“The suspect is described as a dual heritage boy in his mid-teens, wearing black clothing and carrying a black rucksack.

“Investigations are underway and anyone with information, including relevant CCTV or dash-cam, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000129644. No arrests have been made.”

Officers are conducting high-visibility patrols in the Abbeyfield School area today (March 6) and tomorrow (March 7) to provide reassurance to pupils and residents, and anyone with concerns is urged to speak to them.

An Abbeyfield School spokeswoman said: “One of our students was approached in a threatening and aggressive manner by an individual on the underpass after school yesterday. Fortunately, our student did not sustain any injuries and the incident was reported to police immediately. Police and our staff responded swiftly to attend the scene and provide support to our student.

“Our priority is ensuring the safety of all our students and staff. As part of the steps we are taking to reassure students, police will add extra presence after school and during the day. We have updated parents and we will also be reminding all students about what to do and who to speak to if they have any concerns or worries.

“As this is a police matter, we are not in a position to provide further details.”