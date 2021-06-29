Birmingham man banned for further four months after driving whilst disqualified in Northampton

A man has been fined and banned from driving for a further four months after admitting to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Marian Eftime, 37, of York Road, Birmingham was arrested by police in Harpole on March 24 following reports of suspicious behaviour regarding a blue Renault Master van in the area. The van was additionally seized by officers.

Eftime was subsequently charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance after checks revealed he was issued with a six-month driving ban in Hull in December 2020.

The Birmingham man was arrested after this blue van was reported for suspicious activity.

The offender appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 15 where he admitted to the charges. He was sentenced to a further four month driving disqualification, fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs along with a £34 victim surcharge.