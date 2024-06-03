Arson investigation launched after fire at closed down business in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An arson investigation has been launched after a fire at a closed down business in Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday (June 1), between 4pm and 4.25pm, when members of the public reported a fire in an abandoned building (Harlestone Supplies).

Witnesses say they saw three young people running from the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000321517.

Harlestone Supplies has been closed for more than a year and has previously been targeted by vandals.