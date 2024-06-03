Arson investigation launched after fire at closed down business in Northampton
An arson investigation has been launched after a fire at a closed down business in Northampton.
The incident happened on Saturday (June 1), between 4pm and 4.25pm, when members of the public reported a fire in an abandoned building (Harlestone Supplies).
Witnesses say they saw three young people running from the scene.
Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000321517.