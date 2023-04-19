Well-known Northampton business trading for over three decades closes down – abandoned site now being vandalised by yobs

The site has been left to wrack and ruin

Harlestone Supplies, based in the heart of Harlestone Firs, has stood vacant for months now with a sign on the entrance saying it is closed.

The large site, formerly known as Wooden Supplies Ltd, appears to be completely abandoned, with numerous outbuildings sitting derelict, wood scattered everywhere, smashed windows, graffiti and more.

This newspaper has made multiple attempts to get in touch with the company but has not received any response.

However, one trusted source told us: “It closed last year due to supplies of wood not able to come from Ukraine and Russia, I believe.”

Another source, a regular walker at Harlestone Firs, told this newspaper: "I got a tip off from someone that it had closed. Over the last four weeks it has got progressively more vandalised. It's a huge fire risk."

This newspaper has got in touch with Northamptonshire Police, Northants Fire and Rescue Service and West Northants Council to ask what is being done to make the site safe.

A WNC spokeswoman said: "We are aware of this and our environmental health officers will be attending the site to determine if any action is required."

Chron and Echo also asked The Althorp Estate, which own Harlestone Firs, why the site has been abandoned and if there are any plans to bring it back into use.

According to the Harlestone Supplies' website, the firm had been trading for over 35 years, serving both retail and trade customers, specialising in the supply and manufacture of quality fencing, decking, and landscaping products, including a premium range of softwood and hardwood gates and bespoke joinery products.

Nearly 2,000 trees were cut down recently at Harlestone Firs to make way for a £54.5million relief road and a 3,000 property housing development.

1 . Harlestone Supplies closes down The wood suppliers in Harlestone Firs has closed down and been left to wrack and ruin Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

