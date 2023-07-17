A team of police officers had a busy shift over the weekend as four suspected drink drivers were arrested in Northamptonshire in one night.

Overnight from Saturday (July 15) to Sunday (July 16) the Roads Policing Team for Northamptonshire Police made four arrested in Northampton and Daventry on suspicion of offences relating to drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four have since been charged and are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in the coming weeks.

Four arrests were made on suspicion of drink driving in one night in Northamptonshire.