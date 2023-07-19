A further person has been arrested after a second drugs warrant was executed in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police executed two warrants in the town on Monday (July 17). The first of which saw a man aged 27 and a woman aged 21 arrested after chemicals were seized at an address in Lindsay Terrace, following intelligence that the property was being used as a base to manufacture drugs. Police set up base in Morrisons car park in Kettering Road and there was an emergency service presence for most of the day.

Officers then moved onto a house in Shakespeare Road where a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of drugs, which the man and woman were also arrested on suspicion of.

All three have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Tom Thompson said: “Our investigations into this group will continue and I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the local community to get in touch if you suspect drug dealing in your area.

“It may not always look like we are acting on your reports immediately but please rest assured that we take every report seriously and use all of them to gather evidence about a specific issue in order to tackle it in the most effective way.

