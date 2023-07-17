Two arrested after drugs warrant executed as police presence in place at Northampton supermarket car park
Two people have been arrested after police officers executed a drugs warrant at a Northampton property.
A man aged 27 and a woman aged 21 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of drugs after the raid in Lindsay Terrace.
Police are also set up in Morrisons car park in Kettering Road. They are expected to remain there for the rest of the day.
Chief Inspector Tom Thompson said: “At 9am this morning (July 17), we executed a warrant at an address in Lindsay Terrace, Northampton.
“Two people – a man aged 27 and a woman aged 21 - have both been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of drugs, and a number of items of interest have been seized from the property.
“We would like to reassure the local community that this was a planned operation and we are satisfied that there is no wider risk to members of the public.
“Officers and emergency services colleagues are expected to remain on the scene for the rest of the day, as well as in the Morrisons car park where they have set up a base for the day, and anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of our uniformed colleagues who will be happy to assist,” Chief Inspector Thompson added.