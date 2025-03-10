48 arrests during 12 months of police operation to help improve ‘neglected’ area of Northampton

Four dozen arrests have been made during a 12-month period of a police operation to help improve a “neglected” area of Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police’s Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) launched Operation Revive in the King’s Heath area after a review in early 2023 highlighted issues such as deprivation, drug crime and associated violence, environmental challenges and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The operation aims to arrest those responsible for crime and work with partners to protect the vulnerable and improve residents’ quality of life.

King’s Heath has recently been called a “problem” estate where “gang culture is rife”, by Councillor Rufia Ashraf, who also said the area is “neglected” and called for more investment.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the first 12 months of the project to revive the areas saw 48 arrests, a decrease in crime rates relating to key offenders, successful prosecutions against criminals responsible for significant amounts of drug-related crime, and a decrease in ASB and motorbike nuisance.

Also, more than 300 safeguarding referrals were made and the force saw a significant uptick in the amount of information coming in from the community about issues in the area.

Northampton NPT Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “It has been a joy to see our work and that of our partners help the community of Kings Heath reclaim their pride in where they live.

“Every positive measure we’ve put in place has been met with enthusiasm and the results of our ongoing community engagement are visible in both the reduction in crime and anti-social behaviour and the increase in engagement and reporting we’re continuing to see.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped us to make meaningful change in the area, especially everyone involved in the thriving residents’ association which acts as a vital community forum for the essential two-way communication so central to our successes.

“The positive changes seen in Kings Heath wouldn’t have been possible without the strong partnerships we have in place, and the determination of everyone involved to achieve our shared goals for the community. I’m looking forward to seeing our collaborative successes continue throughout 2025.”

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council, added: "We are committed to working closely with our partners and the Kings Heath community to deliver meaningful improvements that make a real difference to people’s lives.

“By investing in local facilities, supporting grassroots projects, and strengthening community engagement, we are creating new opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for residents. These initiatives are just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing this important work alongside our local partners.”

The operation includes initiatives such as weekly police drop-in sessions at all the area’s schools, a partnership with the West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership (CSP), which has led to an increase in CCTV cameras in the area, and liaison with housing providers has seen environmental improvements including anti-climb paint and better security.

Regular partnership meetings are also now held to keep ahead of issues and push on with improvements.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the residents’ association meetings can email the team on [email protected].