WNC accused of 'neglecting' Northampton estate 'where gang culture is rife' – and criticised over £2m loan to keep H&M

A furious councillor has called on the council to invest more in a “problem” Northampton estate where “gang culture is rife” and has criticised the council for loaning £2 million to keep H&M in the town.

Labour Councillor Rufia Ashraf, who represents the Kings Heath area, has criticised West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) over what she sees as the council’s neglect of the area, calling for investment to “revive” the estate.

Councillor Ashraf recently organised a demonstration in Kings Heath to give residents the chance to voice their concerns and frustrations.

She said: “The demonstration is to allow residents to come together to air out how they feel and why they feel neglected. These residents don’t seem important enough for West Northants to invest in the area.

Councillor Rufia Ashraf says Kings Heath has been needs more investment.

“We’ve had a police presence on the estate for a long time now, and the reason is that there is gang culture there and lots of anti-social behaviour issues.

“It’s being labelled as, ‘Oh, it’s Kings Heath, it’s a rubbish area, nobody wants to live there, and it’s got problems.’ So, it’s got that reputation. However, the people who live there are very family-oriented. It’s such a lovely, open-space area that it warrants investment.”

In response, WNC listed a number of investments in the area and said the council was “committed to working closely with our partners and the Kings Heath community to deliver meaningful improvements that make a real difference to people’s lives”.

Councillor Ashraf went on to highlight the boarded-up retail buildings at Park Square on the estate that have been left to deteriorate. She claims these spaces could easily be brought back into use, but says the council has allowed them to fall into further disrepair.

Many of the retail units in Kings Heath's Park Sqaure are vacant.

Councillor Ashraf said: “We are a long way off getting this area more community-based. Why have we got boarded-up buildings that could be brought back into use? Residents who have businesses want to move in and occupy those buildings, but WNC don’t feel this area is as important.

She continued: “They don’t care what happens in this part of town. However, they invest millions into Market Square and other areas because they feel those areas are more important.”

She also mentioned the £3 million loan to Grosvenor Shopping Centre owners Evolve Estates, with £2 million of that going to help H&M move into the centre.

She said: “Words cannot express how upset I felt. It feels like a slap in the face to residents.

“They have neglected Kings Heath for far too long, and I am not having it. Sitting around having meetings is not good enough. What we need to be doing is investing in this community.

“Once we revive this area, it will look after itself. Why is there no money for Kings Heath? Why has it been neglected? And why do we not have a community hub that is going to bring generations together?”

Councillor Ashraf added: “Every year they do surveys asking people what they want. How insulting is it to do that and not give them anything in return? They pat themselves on the back and say, ‘We’re about to do something,’ but ‘about to’ is nothing – it’s just words. I want money on the table. I’m fighting everyday asking the council to please find some money.”

In response, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said it has done the following for Kings Heath since it came to power in April 2021:

Park Square: Long-term vision to restore Park Square as a ‘thriving community space’, with ‘action plans being refreshed’ for 2025.

Well Northants Grants: £29,000 invested in Kings Heath since 2022, with more funding available for community projects.

£140,000 Investment: Used in the past year for community projects, staffing, and charity grants.

Sure Start Centre: Funding committed to bring it back into use as a community space.

Boxing Club Lease: Under review to align with community needs.

Anti-Social Behaviour: Plans for diversionary projects, including a bike skills initiative.

Free2Talk Youth Group: Funding provided to help them find an alternative venue.

Table tennis and coaching: Investment secured for a new table and activities in partnership with NSport.

Community Engagement: Resident meetings and University of Northampton-led projects to continue.

Kings Heath Fun Day: Annual event where residents can speak to officers about local issues.

Resident Meetings: Northamptonshire Police-led meetings have funding to continue for another year.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at WNC, said: “We are committed to working closely with our partners and the Kings Heath community to deliver meaningful improvements that make a real difference to people’s lives. By investing in local facilities, supporting grassroots projects, and strengthening community engagement, we are creating new opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for residents. These initiatives are just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing this important work alongside our local partners."

However, Councillor Ashraf has strongly rejected the council’s claims, accusing WNC of failing to deliver tangible results for the community.

She said: "Residents say, where is the money? Because none of the shops are open, no community hub or meeting space. Every year they organise a fun day, only to do a survey to collect the same information each year.”

She also criticised what she described as the council’s overuse of “buzzwords” and lack of a real vision for Kings Heath, adding: "I wish they would stop using buzzwords to glamorise their lack of vision for Kings Heath. The residents are fed up of surveys and broken promises."

One of the main concerns raised by Councillor Ashraf was the continued lack of investment in reopening local shops, which remain vacant despite the council’s stated commitment to community development.

She finished, saying: "We need to call them out. Why won’t they invest money to bring shops back into use? Do they have other plans we are not aware of?"