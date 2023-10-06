News you can trust since 1931
42-year-old charged after man attacked with screwdriver in Northampton

He will appear before magistrates
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Oct 2023
A 42-year-old man has been charged with aggravated burglary after man was assaulted with a screwdriver outside his Northampton home.

The incident happened in Helmdon Crescent at about 10pm on Wednesday (October 4). The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital but thankfully did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Delaney, of Lennox Walk has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary in connection with the incident.

Delaney was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (October 6).