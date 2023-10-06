42-year-old charged after man attacked with screwdriver in Northampton
He will appear before magistrates
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 42-year-old man has been charged with aggravated burglary after man was assaulted with a screwdriver outside his Northampton home.
The incident happened in Helmdon Crescent at about 10pm on Wednesday (October 4). The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital but thankfully did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.
Joseph Delaney, of Lennox Walk has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary in connection with the incident.
Delaney was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (October 6).