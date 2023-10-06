42-year-old charged after man attacked with screwdriver in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 42-year-old man has been charged with aggravated burglary after man was assaulted with a screwdriver outside his Northampton home.

The incident happened in Helmdon Crescent at about 10pm on Wednesday (October 4). The man who was assaulted was taken to hospital but thankfully did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Joseph Delaney, of Lennox Walk has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary in connection with the incident.

