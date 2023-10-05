Man taken to hospital after late night suspected screwdriver attack in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was taken to hospital after a late night suspected screwdriver attack in Northampton.

Police officers were called to Helmdon Crescent, Kingsthorpe at about 10pm on Wednesday (October 4).

Northamptonshire police say he was taken to hospital but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.