Man taken to hospital after late night suspected screwdriver attack in Northampton

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:38 BST
A man was taken to hospital after a late night suspected screwdriver attack in Northampton.

Police officers were called to Helmdon Crescent, Kingsthorpe at about 10pm on Wednesday (October 4).

Northamptonshire police say he was taken to hospital but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to Kingsthorpe after reports a man had been attacked with a screwdriver.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000617276.