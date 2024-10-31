31-year-old appears at court after car drove at pedestrians near Northampton Railway Station
Olsi Ceka, of Spencer Bridge Road, has been charged with section 18 GBH, attempted Section 18 GBH, and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (October 28), where he was remanded into custody.
The charges relate to an incident on the afternoon of September 28, 2023 when a car was driven into two pedestrians in Black Lion Hill. Both pedestrians were taken to hospital at the time, with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Shortly after the incident, police arrested four men.
Ceka is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on December 9.