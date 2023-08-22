28-year-old man charged with 13 offences after series of assaults in Northampton McDonald's

A 28-year-old man has been charged with 13 offences following a series of assaults inside a Northampton McDonald’s.

The incidents happened on Sunday, August 20, at about 8.10pm, when a man assaulted a number of people inside the Kettering Road fast food restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the assaults, one woman was knocked unconscious but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any serious injuries, police say.

Now, Jason John Hone, of Medellin Hill, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of making threats to kill, two counts of ABH, four counts of assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage and one count of possession of an offensive weapon, in connection with the incident.