Man, 28, arrested after series of assaults inside Northampton McDonald's

A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a series of assaults inside a Northampton McDonald’s restaurant.

The incidents happened on Sunday (August 20) at about 8.10pm, when a man launched unprovoked attacks on a number of people inside the Kettering Road branch of the fast food chain.

Police say, as a result of the assaults, one woman was knocked unconscious but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.

Now, a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of a number of assaults, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time.