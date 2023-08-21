Man, 28, arrested after series of assaults inside Northampton McDonald's
A 28-year-old man has been arrested following a series of assaults inside a Northampton McDonald’s restaurant.
The incidents happened on Sunday (August 20) at about 8.10pm, when a man launched unprovoked attacks on a number of people inside the Kettering Road branch of the fast food chain.
Police say, as a result of the assaults, one woman was knocked unconscious but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
Now, a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of a number of assaults, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time.
Witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward is still encouraged to do so by calling police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000518100.