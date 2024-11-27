24-year-old released on bail after death of man following incident in Northampton pub

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in a Northampton pub, has been released on bail.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation after a 43-year-old man – who has not been named by police - died in East Haddon in the early hours of Sunday (November 24).

The death followed an incident in Rosie O’Leary’s pub in Fish Street on Saturday evening (November 24).

As part of the investigation, a 24-year-old man from Daventry was arrested on suspicion of murder. Today (Wednesday November 27), a police spokeswoman has confirmed the man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses.

The spokeswoman added: “If anyone has information which could assist with this investigation, and has yet to come forward, we urge them to call Northamptonshire Police 101 as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone calling police is asked to quote Operation Weymouth or incident number: 24000699476. Information, photographs and footage, can be submitted online.