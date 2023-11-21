24-year-old jailed after breaking into Morrisons petrol station in Northampton and targeting safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 24-year-old man who broke into a petrol station in Northampton and targeted a safe has been jailed.

Nathan John Martin Vickers, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 25 where he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal at the same court on September 6.

The 24-year-old was caught after police were called just after midnight on Sunday, August 6, to Morrisons fuel station in Victoria Promenade, where officers found offenders had broken in via the roof and tried to get into a safe.

Vickers was identified via a CCTV appeal by the police force.

He admitted the charge before on September 6, and was due to return to court for sentencing on October 3, but failed to attend. As a result, he was also charged with failing to surrender, which he went on to admit before magistrates, and on October 25.

Speaking after sentencing, lead investigator, PC Nicole Culverhouse said: “A huge amount of work went into this case from our team and it’s great to see a positive result in court.

“This burglary had an impact not just on the business affected, but also the local community as the fuel station is a popular and essential facility for Northampton town centre.

“I hope this outcome helps to reassure people that we are there for our local communities and businesses, and are dedicated to bringing offenders to justice.

“The sentence given to Nathan Vickers is also a firm reminder to anyone minded to commit crimes such as this that they are taken seriously by Northamptonshire Police and you will be dealt with accordingly, so we’d advise you to reconsider your life choices and how they will impact others before you decide to break the law.”

Vickers was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison for the commercial burglary, and two weeks for the failure to appear, to be served concurrently.

