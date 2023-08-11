Two men plead guilty after Northampton Morrisons petrol station break-in where safe was targeted

Two men have pleaded guilty to breaking into a Northampton petrol station where a safe was targeted.

The incident happened at Morrison’s fuel station in Victoria Promenade just after midnight on Sunday August 6. Officers found offenders had broken in via the roof and tried to get into a safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kalon Luke Farmer, aged 30, was arrested that day and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 7.

Two men have pleaded guilty after breaking into a Northampton petrol station.

Farmer, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

A second man, Nathan Vickers, aged 24, was arrested on Tuesday, August 8, after being identified via a CCTV appeal, and went on to be charged with the same offence.

He appeared before magistrates’ on Thursday (August 10) and pleaded guilty.