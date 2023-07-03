17-year-old remains in hospital after 'horrific' stabbing incident near Northampton park

A 17-year-old remains in hospital after he was airlifted there following a stabbing near a Northampton park.

The incident happened close to the Bat and Wickets pub in Bailiff Street, Lower Mounts at around 4.45pm on Saturday (July 1).

Northamptonshire Police initially released an appeal for witnesses on Saturday evening when they said the victim suffered a serious hand injury.

Police at the scene on Saturday (July 1). Picture: Logan MacLeod

Today (Monday July 3), police have confirmed the victim remains in hospital and no arrests have been made.

The incident happened close to the Racecourse and police are hoping anyone in the area at the time will come forward.

Det Chief Insp Nickie Deeks said: “This was an horrific attack which was carried out at a busy time of day. We are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Northamptonshire Police.”

