17-year-old boy airlifted to hospital following 'horrific' knife attack near Northampton park

A 17-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital following a knife attack close to the Racecourse in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened at about 4.45pm today (Saturday, July 1), close to the Bat and Wickets pub in Bailiff Street, Lower Mounts.

The victim suffered a serious hand injury in the assault.

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Logan MacLeod

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene guard is in place this evening around the Bailiff Street-Watkin Terrace junction, and police officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area as well as appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage.

The incident happened close to the Racecourse and police are hoping anyone in the area at the time, who may have seen something, will come forward to assist the investigation.